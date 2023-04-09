IT'S ONE of the most recognised buildings in Bathurst, and on Saturday April 1, the whole of St Stanislaus' College was unlocked for the public, for the schools Open Day.
Members of staff from each faculty at the school were present on the day to showcase what their curriculum has to offer, and to highlight the benefits of a Stannies education.
One of these staff members was Bev Oxley, registrar and leader of community connections at Stannies, who was there on the day to greet all past, present and future students taking a tour of the school on the day.
"We've had kids from as young as Year 3 coming through, because we are becoming quite a popular school," Mrs Oxley said.
Mrs Oxley believes that this popularity can be attributed to the variety of exciting activities on offer within the school.
"We have a lot of different things that we can offer; whether it's from playing rugby out the back, or being a part of a stage show, or being a part of the media team," she said.
"We're not just a rugby school, we're actually a lot more than that."
This range was highlighted by a tour of the school, where future students and parents were able to hear the benefits of different curriculum directly from faculty members.
"We've got two staff members up in the chapel, and they're talking about or values and what we can offer," Mrs Oxley said.
"If you go down to the trade training centre, we've got our automotive team down there who are actually pulling apart a car, and putting it back together.
There were also support staff present on the day, to reassure parents that all Stannies students are seen, treated equally and have the opportunity to receive a quality education.
It was a day that Mrs Oxley loved, especially being able to hear about the history that lies within the schools walls.
One particular moment that stuck with Mrs Oxley, was that of an old boy who boarded at the school several years ago, and attended the Open Day to share his story.
"I had an old boy here, and his dad was ... a boarding student here back in the late 20s and early 30s," she said.
"He has come back to have a look and relive some of his memories here knowing that the school is open.
"I actually love that side of things, and for the old boys to still want to come and be a part of what we have to offer is amazing."
Mrs Oxley said it was a testament to the quality of the school, that alumni still felt a genuine connection to the school, and that all staff were willing to offer up their weekends to highlight everything Stannies.
