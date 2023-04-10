Western Advocate
Jack Marshall, 19, convicted for negligent driving and drive with mid-range drink-driving

By Court Reporter
Updated April 10 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 4:00pm
File photo
A DRUNK driver has flipped his car onto its roof while almost three times the legal limit, a Bathurst court has heard.

