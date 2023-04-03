Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Billie Ryan will step in the ring for charity at Battle In The Bush 6

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated April 4 2023 - 7:23am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst boxer Billie Ryan will step in the ring for Battle In The Bush 6. Picture by Chris Seabrook
Bathurst boxer Billie Ryan will step in the ring for Battle In The Bush 6. Picture by Chris Seabrook

WHEN Bathurst boxer Billie Ryan says that life isn't just about "butterflies and the rainbows", you can hear in her voice and see in her eyes that she's someone that's had to deal with adversity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.