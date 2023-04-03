WHEN Bathurst boxer Billie Ryan says that life isn't just about "butterflies and the rainbows", you can hear in her voice and see in her eyes that she's someone that's had to deal with adversity.
But you can also see the joy in Ryan when she talks about boxing and that she now has a chance use her sporting passion to help others dealing with tough times, well there are some butterflies and rainbows.
On April 15, Ryan will join fellow FightClub272 members Tony Braizer and Kurt Schroder in stepping in the ring at Cowra for Battle In The Bush 6.
It's an event designed to raise funds for underprivileged children and families in the region. Organisers have set the goal of raising $20,000.
Ryan has been delighted with the response from people right across the Central West who are keen to attend the charity event or support it in some capacity.
"It's been absolutely nuts, it's been chaotic, my phone hasn't stopped blowing up with people asking about tickets," she said.
"There's a lot of people across the region who are interested too, it's not just here in Bathurst and Cowra. I'm originally from Forbes, so it's blowing up that way, it's blowing up in Orange and surrounds because they've got fighters.
"Even if someone has never been to a boxing event, it's something different, it's for charity, it's something cool, so people are saying 'This is on, let's go'."
While Ryan will be using boxing as a way to help others in Cowra, it is a sport which has taught her many important lessons. Lessons both inside and outside of the ring.
Her late father Kerin trained professional fighters, so Ryan grew up around the sport.
"I was heavily involved in the boxing world from a business side of things and coaching side from a really young age," she said.
"Like I'd come home from school and the Manly Sea Eagles would be in my house because they were doing a training camp with Dad. So I learned a lot about the ins and outs of boxing early on.
"I'd always done the training, but I was more interested in helping Dad with that side of things. When he passed away I thought I'd have one fight in his name for his legacy, but I had that one fight and haven't stopped, I love it."
Boxing, it toughens you mentally, but it softens your heart.- Billie Ryan
Ryan was 23 when she first stepped into the ring.
In the five years since she's been tested not only by rivals fighters but by personal challenges too. Boxing has taught her how to cope.
"The benefits boxing have brought my life have been great. Like I was a wild young girl but this really put me on the straight and narrow and really helped me with the challenges I've faced in life," she said.
"Like losing my Dad, severe injuries, I had a car accident and had to learn how to walk again, boxing has really brought me a lot of focus in life and the respect too.
"Boxing, it toughens you mentally, but it softens your heart. Like life, the boxing world isn't always fair, but you've got to stay on track, stay focused and stay humble about it.
"Life hasn't handed me the easy cards, but boxing's taught me that it's what you do about it. You've just got to get up and keep going when things get hard.
"You're not just here for the butterflies and the rainbows."
Ryan will bring the experience of eight bouts with her into the Cowra event. Across those previous fights she's conceded plenty of advantage to her rivals.
"I've only had one fight where she's been roughly the same amount of fights and the same weight," she said.
"My last fight in Wollongong, I was sitting at 49 kilos at the time and she was 59 kilos. I did that just to get the fight.
"But every time I'm facing a bigger, better opponent, my skills are getting better all the time."
The opponent she will face in Cowra will again hold a weight advantage with Ryan to be fighting two-three divisions up.
They'll square off across three rounds of two minutes.
It will be another huge challenge, but Ryan is used to them. Other than the step up in division, that's all she wants to know about her rival.
"My coach knows, but I tell them I don't want to know. I have enough trust in Tony and my team that they're preparing me in the right manner," she said.
"It's get in and go hard and sharpen my tools.
"In the boxing world things change very quickly, if she got injured or was unwell or had family problems, it's not like a team sport where if one player pulls out the show can still go ahead, your opponent can change at the last minute.
"I don't want to over think anything. If you worry about yourself and your performance, that's where the wins come. If you start pressuring yourself to do certain things against a certain opponent, then you feel like you are failing when you're not ticking them off."
No matter what happens in the ring at Cowra, Ryan knows she will tick off at least one goal - helping out other less fortunate than herself.
The Battle In the Bush 6 will be held at the Cowra Showground on April 15.
