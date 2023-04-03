Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

As Astley Cup celebrates 100 years, this year's teams need sponsorship support

Updated April 3 2023 - 4:17pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The school's basketball side.
The school's basketball side.

As the Astley Cup approaches it's 100th year of competition, Bathurst High Campus is preparing for what is anticipated to be the most highly sought title in the 100 year history of the Astley Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.