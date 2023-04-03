As the Astley Cup approaches it's 100th year of competition, Bathurst High Campus is preparing for what is anticipated to be the most highly sought title in the 100 year history of the Astley Cup.
The Astley Cup is an interschool competition contested between Bathurst High Campus, Orange High School and Dubbo Senior College. Each school plays a home round and an away round. This year Bathurst's home round will be on Thursday and Friday, June 22 and 23.
The sports played have varied over the years, in line with popularity. In recent years the sports played were hockey, netball, basketball, boy's soccer, girl's soccer, tennis, rugby league and athletics.
In addition to physical sports, there is also fierce competition in debating for The Mulvey Cup.
Bathurst High School's principal, Ken Barwick, said in view of the significance of the 100th anniversary, Bathurst High Campus will be sourcing Astley Cup team uniforms for each team member to keep after the competition.
"Bathurst High is seeking team sponsorship from local businesses with just nine opportunities available for a business to have sole sponsorship of a team," he said.
"These team sponsors will also be able to promote their business at the relevant sporting event during the home game.
"A spare uniform of each sport will also be presented to the school archives where they will be displayed in all future Astley Cup special anniversaries, so these sponsors will be recorded in Astley Cup history.
"Our first sponsor is Kennards Hire who are sponsoring the Basketball team. Basketball was first introduced into the Astley Cup in 1979 and continues to be a strong sport for Bathurst."
For sponsorship enquiries, contact rachel.trounson1@det.nsw.edu.au.
