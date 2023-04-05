A MAN with a "colourful" traffic record - as described by a magistrate - has been put off the road for three months after he was busted behind the wheel while drunk.
Jimmy Tuigamala, 34, of Rocky Point Road, Sans Souci, was convicted in Bathurst Local Court after he pleaded guilty on March 22 to mid-range PCA.
Police had just finished a walk through of a hotel on William Street in Bathurst about 1.10am on February 24, 2023, when Tuigamala drove past with a car of passengers and yelled out, court papers said.
Staff of the hotel, who were speaking with police, said Tuigamala had been drinking during the night and thought he would be drunk.
So, police got in their car and drove down William Street where they stopped Tuigamala, who said he had a number of alcoholic drinks throughout the night.
The court heard Tuigamala, who was clumsy and had slurred speech, was subject to a roadside alcohol breath test, which was positive.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he was told how to blow into the machine for a second reading.
He failed twice to give a proper breath test, and it was only until he was told of the seriousness of failing to give a third sufficient sample did Tuigamala give a positive reading for alcohol of 0.098.
Tuigamala was suspended from driving on the spot and issued with a court attendance notice.
During sentencing, Tuigamala's solicitor, Mr Cain, told the court his client recognised the influence alcohol had on his behaviour and had begun to address that.
"The documents [references] speak of someone who assists their community. He does some incredible things for the community but then there's this charge," Mr Cain said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis agreed with Mr Cain there were two completely different people described in court documents: one who helps make a difference and another who drinks and drives.
"I have to send the message to the community. This [drink-driving] is a brutal mistake if it goes completely wrong," Ms Ellis said.
Tuigamala was disqualified from driving for three months.
Once the suspension period is complete, he must have an alcohol interlock device installed in his vehicle for 12 months.
