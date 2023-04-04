A "MISTAKE" to drive without a licence has earned a man more time off the road, a court has heard.
Malakai Amanaki Talanoa, 22, of Bletchington Street, Orange, was convicted in Bathurst Local Court on March 22 of driving while suspended.
Police attached to the Bathurst Highway Patrol were doing stationary testing on Vittoria Street in Bathurst at 9am on February 3, 2023, court papers said.
Talanoa was behind the wheel driving west when he was signalled by police to stop at the testing site.
Once there, he was asked for his licence: "it says suspended but my doctor hasn't sent the paperwork through", he said to officers in reply.
Several checks by police in the RMS recorded showed Talanoa's licence was suspended on January 9, 2023, to February 23, 2023, for not complying with medical requirements.
During sentencing, a self-represented Talanoa told the court it was "my mistake".
"Make sure you do not drive," Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said, after she disqualified him from driving for three months.
Talanoa was also fined $800 for the charge.
