A DRIVER who claimed she didn't known her licence was already disqualified will be without it for a further period of time.
Leah Maree Ingham, 20, of Howarth Close, Llanarth, made no appearance before Bathurst Local Court on Wednesday, March 29, where she was charged with drive motor vehicle during disqualification period.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis dealt with the matter in her absence.
In police documents before the court, Ingham was observed by police driving south-west along Durham Street. They activated their warning lights, with Ingham pulling over on the corner of Durham and Hope streets.
Ingham was informed by police that she was pulled over due to driving while being a disqualified driver, but the accused claimed that she didn't know she was disqualified from driving.
She told police that on the yellow part of her court attendance notice for driving while suspended, she filled it out and sent it off and was waiting to hear back from the court.
Police documents outlined police advised that she should have gone to court or contacted the court when she hadn't heard anything about her court result.
Magistrate Ellis convicted Ingham and handed her a monetary penalty of $600, while disqualifying her from driving for six months.
