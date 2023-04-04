AN encore movie screening next month will continue a push to make Bathurst a "trauma-informed community".
The Australian Emotional Wellness Association, which is based locally, will present the documentary movie The Wisdom Of Trauma for the second time this year.
The first screening was in mid-February.
Australian Emotional Wellness Association vice-president Lachlan Mitchell said much of the way "we react to events around us is shaped by traumatic experiences that occurred early in our lives".
"For each of us, these reactive behaviours are almost always unconscious," he said.
"A legacy of this phenomenon is that Australian society continues to judge, blame and shame individuals who are often instinctively responding in ways that worked for them when they were young - behaviour that would keep them safe, or enable them to cope with pain."
These ways of coping, Mr Mitchell said, often become "limiting, self-destructive and/or anti-social, however before judging and punishing, we all need to be conscious that they likely originated with a child or young person desperately wanting to either avoid further pain, or to cope with unavoidable pain".
He said these themes are "eloquently explored" in The Wisdom of Trauma, featuring Dr Gabor Maté, a world-renowned expert on the human conditions of addiction, trauma, childhood development and the relationship of stress and illness.
Mr Mitchell told the Western Advocate in February that he grew up in Orange in the 1950s and worked as a psychiatric nurse for 20 years and then a parole officer for another 30 years.
"By the end of it, I realised it was all about me, the things I'd gone through; [trauma] affected me, by closing me off to emotions," he said.
"I thought I was resilient, but really I was just closed off; it was extraordinary to realise that, and to find a way out."
The encore screening of The Wisdom of Trauma will be presented in association with the Uniting Church, Bathurst Drug and Alcohol Service and the Bathurst RSL Sub-Branch.
Mr Mitchell said these organisations want Bathurst to become a "trauma-informed community", one that "acknowledges, treats and gradually helps individuals recover from their trauma, rather than ignoring, abandoning or arbitrarily punishing them".
The movie will be screened in the main theatre of Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre at 7pm on Wednesday, May 3 and Mr Mitchell said everyone is invited.
Tickets are available by donation through Eventbrite, accessible online at bit.ly/WOT_BMEC, or via the QR code on the event's poster.
Mr Mitchell said donations will support delivery of Feeling Well, Living Well, a non-clinical, five-session workshop series that empowers participants with self-knowledge and simple tools to help manage stress, and powerful emotions such as anxiety, grief, guilt, shame, anger, and frustration.
Further information about the Australian Emotional Wellness Association is available at www.aewa.org.au.
