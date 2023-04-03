Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Hunter Ward makes Super Rugby debut for NSW Waratahs

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated April 4 2023 - 6:42am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter Ward (middle) with his mum and dad after making his debut for the NSW Waratahs. Picture supplied.
Hunter Ward (middle) with his mum and dad after making his debut for the NSW Waratahs. Picture supplied.

Hunter Ward didn't expect to be playing for the NSW Waratahs at just 24 years of age.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.