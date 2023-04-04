IT'S the story of the underdogs who unleashed - the Bathurst Goldminers under 12 boys have scrapped into the Western Junior League finals off the back of a massive upset.
A side which in the main was made of up representative rookies had managed just one win over the opening two rounds of the annual competition and not many people gave them a chance of seeing finals basketball.
But in their last game of the third round against Lithgow Lazers, the under 12 Goldminers put together a magic four quarters.
While they'd lost 59-26 to Lithgow in round two, on Sunday it wasn't the Lazers who fired.
The Goldminers won 41-20 to snatch the last spot in the division two finals.
"It was amazing, the last time we played that team we actually lost by 33, so we came back and won by 21 points against them," Goldminers coach Emma Palmer said.
"They knew that if we lost that game we were out, I just said to them 'This could be your last game, play properly' and they went out there and were just unreal.
"They just came out and fired, it never got within six points and every time it got within 10, they just put the foot down and kept going."
The third round of Western Junior League, which saw the under 12 Goldminers playing in Bathurst, got off to a tough start.
They fell 51-28 to Orange Eagles Black then went down 47-28 to the Leeton Eagles.
But on Sunday morning Palmer's Goldminers gave a sign of the upset that was to come. They pushed the strong Griffith Demons outfit the whole way.
"They just showed upon Sunday," Palmer said.
"We played the top team and we got the closest to them other than the team in second and then they carried that into the next game against Leeton. They were like 'We can do this' and they just nailed it."
The Goldminers led at the end of the first quarter against the Lazers and every time Lithgow rallied and threatened to fight back, Palmer's side responded.
The coach admits she was a little uncertain if her boys could maintain their effort in the second half, but as it turned out, she need not have worried.
"It was so unreal because most games, if we'd been playing well, by half-time they were drained and would just lose it in the end," Palmer said.
"But they came out in the second half and got a steal on the first play and went up and scored at the other end.
"Still in that last quarter I was thinking I hope they don't throw it away, but in that last quarter they scored 18 points and the other team only scored four points.
"About halfway through that last quarter I thought, 'Okay, I can relax now, we've got this'."
Palmer's side, as was the case with all the other Goldminers players, sported special one-off singlets for the Indigenous round.
The coach said it was an initiative the players were delighted to be involved with.
"They absolutely loved them, all they wanted to do is wear them and they had their names on the back as well," she said.
"This is the first time we've done this, we had the presentation last Monday. We had the artist there and all the boys went to go up on the stage to receive their own jersey.
"They were so proud to have their own special jersey with their own name, they were just so proud to represent in it."
Those special singlets were thrown into the air at full-time as the Goldminers walked off as 41-20 victors over Lithgow.
It means their season will go on.
"That meant so much to the boys to know that they are in the finals. All but two of them had never played reps before, only Cooper [Woodyatt] and Beau [Francis]," Palmer said.
"Cooper last year, he was playing as an under 10s in 12 reps, and now I've basically got a whole team of rookies, but they want to win for each other.
"I didn't expect it, not at all, I thought it would be a close game and we'd be fighting for it, but everything just clicked. They played well together and it was the best game that all of them have played.
"It was such a team effort. I spoke to them at the start of the game and they all said 'Emma, I don't care how many minutes I get, I just want to win this game for the team', but in the end they all had great minutes."
Harrison Hotham top scored for the Goldminers with 12 points, while Oliver Coe (nine) and Xavier Mason (eight) chipped in with good contributions too.
But Palmer also gave special praise to one of her players for his defensive efforts.
"Harvey Glasgow in defence was absolutely unreal. So the last time we played that team, there was a player who scored 32 points, but this time he only scored 12," she said.
"He is a tall point guard and Harvey, he's such a quiet kid, he didn't realise what good defence he was playing.
"I kept going to him 'Great job Harvey' and he was like 'I didn't do anything'. But it was 'Yeah, you did, you just made him miss a shot again'."
Palmer's under 12s were one of seven Goldminers outfits which will go on to play in the Western Junior League finals series.
That series involves the best performed teams from both pools, with sides split into division one and division two based on their respective records.
The Goldminers under 12s boys and under 16 boys blue sides will line up in division two, while the under 12 girls, under 14 boys blue, under 14 girls, under 16 girls and under 18 boys will vie for division one glory.
If any Bathurst teams win their division one final, they earn entry into the State Cup.
