WE'RE only five games into the new NBL1 East competition and former Bathurst basketball talent Sara Matthews has a highlight reel bigger than most will have in a whole regular season.
In the latest of her games on Sunday Matthews was looking like Steph Curry on the court during her Central Coast Crusaders' 84-63 win at home over the Penrith Panthers.
Matthews sunk nine of her nine of her 17 three point attempts (53 per cent) for a match-high 37 points, plus 10 rebounds to finish with her third double-double of the season.
Matthews is currently the only player to feature inside the top seven of all three major statistical categories - points, rebounds and assists per game.
The signs of a big game for Matthews were evident early on Sunday when her first four three point attempts were all successful.
Through five matches Matthews is currently shooting at 40 per cent from three point range.
"I definitely have been going and getting some extra shots up but usually for me it just comes down to the day and the opportunities I get in the game," Matthews said.
"Honestly, in the warmup I hadn't made a three so I wasn't feeling confident going into it but as soon as I hit the first then a second in a row I knew it was a good shooting day."
The Crusaders-Panthers match was a rare battle between sisters Sara and Emily as they came up against one another on the court for the first time since 2020.
Older sibling Emily - making her return to NBL1 this season after several seasons away - finished her game with five points, three rebounds and an assist.
Sara said it's always exciting to have the chance to play against her sister.
"It was fun," she said.
"It's always interesting playing against your sibling but we had a laugh on the court and tried to not take it too seriously."
The win takes Central Coast to three wins from five games while the Panthers are 1-3 to start their year.
It's already a big turnaround for the Crusaders after a forgettable 2022 campaign.
"I think that we are starting to build something really special here on the coast," Matthews said.
"Coming from winning only three games last season to now being 3-2 is really great but we definitely still have a long way to go."
Matthews doesn't want to think too far beyond this season but is hopeful that a strong campaign can lead to bigger and better things in the future.
"This season I'm focusing on just improving my individual skills and developing my shot," she said.
"Hopefully that leads to bigger opportunities in the future - maybe a spot in the WNBL."
Meanwhile, fellow former Bathurst Goldminers players Will Cranston-Lown, Matt Gray and Ben Matthews picked up a 96-64 win with the Maitland Mustangs over the Hornsby Ku-Ring-Gai Spiders in the men's competition.
Cranston-Lown had 16 points, five boards, five assists and three steals and Gray finished with 14 points.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.