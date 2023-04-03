Western Advocate
Rehabilitation and safety work will take weeks on Great Western Highway near Kirkconnell

Updated April 4 2023 - 10:22am, first published 9:00am
The Great Western Highway at McManus Road, near Kirkconnell, east of Bathurst. Picture from Google Maps.
LANE closures, intermittent stopping and a reduced speed limit will be in place during work on the Great Western Highway east of Bathurst.

