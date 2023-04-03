LANE closures, intermittent stopping and a reduced speed limit will be in place during work on the Great Western Highway east of Bathurst.
Transport for NSW says the changed traffic conditions will be in place on the highway near Kirkconnell from today (Tuesday, April 4) as work continues on the rehabilitation and safety project on the road.
The work near McManus Road, about 30 kilometres east of Bathurst, will include kerb preparation and installation, essential vegetation and tree removal, and mulching along a 1.8 kilometre section of the highway, according to Transport for NSW.
Work hours will be 7am to 6pm Monday to Friday and the work is expected to be completed in three weeks, weather-permitting.
Transport for NSW says there will be no work on public holidays.
It says changed traffic conditions including lane closures, intermittent stopping and a reduced speed limit of 40 kilometres an hour will be in place during work hours and driver should allow up to five minutes of extra travel time.
A speed limit of 80km/h will be in place outside of work hours.
