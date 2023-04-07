Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Elderly couple return to burnt down Hill End home to find things stolen

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
April 8 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lorna and Colin Shapland with their dog Fluffy outside of their temporary Mudgee rental. Picture by Benjamin Palmer
Lorna and Colin Shapland with their dog Fluffy outside of their temporary Mudgee rental. Picture by Benjamin Palmer

AN ELDERLY couple has been dealt more heartbreak after they returned to their burnt down home to find some of their belongings had been stolen from the ruble.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.