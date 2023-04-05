Your once in a lifetime opportunity

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday April 7: 106 Hope Street, Bathurst:
Visit realestateview.com.au to learn more about 106 Hope Street, or click here to discover this week's realestateview eEdition.
Indulge in the ultimate luxury living with 106 Hope Street, Bathurst. This architecturally designed five-bedroom, two-bathroom home has been completely rebuilt with a superior standard of finish and imaginative design. Listing agent, Grant Grant Maskill-Dowton said people will be left stunned as soon as they enter the home. "You'll be struck by the impressive open-concept living spaces, complete with stunning skylights that fill the room with natural light," he said. "The designer kitchen boasts stone benches, quality appliances, and a butler's pantry which make it the perfect space for preparing delicious meals for family and friends."
The home also features a separate rumpus room or potential extra bedroom, along with an ideal home office, providing ample space for work or play. Upstairs, the main bedroom offers a luxurious retreat with a walk-in robe, ensuite, and mountain views. The additional three bedrooms are also generous in size and feature built-in robes that providing plenty of storage space for a growing family.
Grant said that non expense was spared when planning the perfect home. "The three-way bathroom boasts a double vanity, freestanding bath, and separate shower and WC, while an additional separate powder room is perfect for guests and home office use.
"The under-floor heating to the bathrooms and powder room, as well as heated towel rails, provide additional comfort and luxury," he said. "The home is complete with ducted and zoned heating and air conditioning, with units both upstairs and downstairs, as well as a home security system with internal motion sensors and external cameras that can provide peace of mind for the whole family."
Step outside and you can enjoy the extensive deck entertaining area, which is ideal for hosting gatherings and barbecues, and is complimented by the entertaining courtyards at the front and side of the home.
There is off-street parking for two cars accessed through an automatic gate, while the low-maintenance, fully-enclosed yard with landscaped gardens is perfect for those who want a beautiful outdoor space without the hassle of high-maintenance gardening. Located just a short walk from numerous facilities including the Adventure Playground, hospital, sporting complexes, and Bathurst's CBD, this home offers convenience and accessibility.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.