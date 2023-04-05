Your once in a lifetime opportunity

Indulge in the ultimate luxury living with 106 Hope Street, Bathurst. This architecturally designed five-bedroom, two-bathroom home has been completely rebuilt with a superior standard of finish and imaginative design. Listing agent, Grant Grant Maskill-Dowton said people will be left stunned as soon as they enter the home. "You'll be struck by the impressive open-concept living spaces, complete with stunning skylights that fill the room with natural light," he said. "The designer kitchen boasts stone benches, quality appliances, and a butler's pantry which make it the perfect space for preparing delicious meals for family and friends."