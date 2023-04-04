Western Advocate
Family First Bank a supporter of the second edition of Bathurst's Festival of Bells

Updated April 4 2023 - 12:24pm, first published 11:00am
Festival of Bells founder and convenor Stuart Pearson and Family First Bank CEO Darryl Macauley.
WITH the countdown on until the next edition of the Festival of Bells, the organisers have thanked one of the first sponsors to pledge support.

