WITH the countdown on until the next edition of the Festival of Bells, the organisers have thanked one of the first sponsors to pledge support.
Family First Bank has provided $5000 for the festival, which will feature carillonists and bellringers from around the country, as well as local adult and school bands, choirs and ensembles.
The festival's inaugural running in 2021 drew a crowd of more than 2500 people.
"Family First was one of the first sponsors to come forward for the 2023 festival," Festival of Bells founder and convenor Stuart Pearson said.
"Their $5000 financial commitment was generous and enabled the festival to begin planning for a spectacular event."
Family First Bank CEO Darryl Macauley said he was delighted the bank was associated with the event.
"I look forward to the Festival of Bells becoming a major cultural event for the Central West," he said.
The festival committee made special mention of Bathurst man Stuart Driver for his advocacy in securing the support from Family First.
The festival has also received a $20,000 grant from the NSW Government and support from Vivability, whose Cafe Viva will have a concession food and drinks stall in Russell Street on Saturday, April 29.
The festival will open Heritage Week in Bathurst with a Last Post ceremony conducted by the Bathurst RSL Sub Branch on Friday, April 28, which will be followed by a day of entertainment and celebration on Saturday, April 29.
It is part of the region's Autumn Colours program.
For more information about the festival and to register attendance, visit www.bathurstregion.com.au/festival-of-bells
