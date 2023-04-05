Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Cricket

Henry Shoemark takes out BOIDC's batting award for 2022-23

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated April 5 2023 - 1:16pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Henry Shoemark was the winner of Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket's batting award. Picture by Alexander Grant.
Henry Shoemark was the winner of Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket's batting award. Picture by Alexander Grant.

CITY Colts' big blaster Henry Shoemark picked up the 2022-23 Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket batting award after being one of the team's shining lights in a disappointing season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.