CITY Colts' big blaster Henry Shoemark picked up the 2022-23 Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket batting award after being one of the team's shining lights in a disappointing season.
The Colts opener scored 628 runs across the campaign at an average of 52.33 to be named the competition's best batter.
It was another brilliant season for Shoemark after he finished third in last season's run tally (435, 26.25 average), but this time around Colts weren't able to get themselves into finals cricket.
Shoemark was happy with the way he went about things at the crease over the course of the season.
"You'd take making the finals and picking up a few wins there rather than the individual accolade, but it's nice to get a few away," he said.
"I've been hitting a few more balls outside of a weekend this season, which definitely helps, and I've just been tinkering with a few things. It felt pretty good most of the season.
"It was definitely one of my better seasons. I've been getting a bit more consistent over the past few years."
Shoemark was on song from the outset of the season.
His opening round score of 62 against Orange City was a sign of things to come.
He'd soon bring up a pair of 51s against ORC and Rugby Union before breaking through for the first of his three centuries when he scored 115 against Centrals in the first game back after Christmas.
Shoemark's next two centuries would come in second innings efforts against eventual grand finalists Orange CYMS and Cavaliers.
He hit 131 against CYMS and hit an unbeaten 102 in the last round clash with Cavaliers to end his season on a high note.
While known for his power hitting Shoemark showcased some excellent measured shots throughout the two day portion of the season.
"I've tried to be a bit more patient because that's using what's been my downfall," he laughed.
"Those second innings centuries where I've tried to bat out the overs or the day show what I could do more often."
Shoemark was usually a first-choice selection for Bathurst and Central West representative squads but has stepped away from those teams to focus on his Saturday cricket.
Even with such strong numbers still to his name Shoemark confirmed that will remain his focus going forward.
"I had a fair crack in the rep stuff over the years and I'm very happy with what I've achieved there," he said.
"The youth that's pushing through is really great to see. I know the Bathurst and Wranglers teams are doing very well these days and I'm happy to watch them.
"I'll 100 per cent still be there with Colts next season. We're an ageing side that could use a bit of youth and I can't wait them to come in and knock us out of there."
