BATHURST principals have welcomed the news that mobile phones will be completely banned in all NSW public high schools from late this year, but say their schools had already put rules in place to address the problem.
New Premier Chris Minns has followed through on Labor's promise made during the state election campaign and says the ban on mobile phones will apply during class, recess and lunchtime from term four onwards.
Denison College Bathurst High Campus and Kelso High Campus are the two schools in the region that are affected by the news, though not much will change for either of them.
Bathurst High principal Ken Barwick said it's great that mobile phone rules will no longer be left up to individual schools.
"I'm over the moon with the news," he said.
"We have plenty of technology that can cater to learning at schools and phones aren't one that are needed in schools.
"In my time, I've seen schools with no phones, to where almost 80 per cent of students carry a phone. The impact those phones have had, through social media and disengagement, is significant.
"Banning phones will make a significant difference in keeping kids focused and avoiding distractions.
"I predict that bullying will decrease. We can't control phones in their own time, but certainly the things that happen on a day-to-day basis within the school will decrease, as well as other things that happen around schools that are created by mobile phones."
Bathurst High takes a "no-tolerance" stance to mobile phones.
"We know that 80 per cent of kids carry mobile phones in their bag, but if your phone is seen, it'll be taken from you," Mr Barwick said.
"We then return that phone to the parent or carer. Kids who regularly break the mobile phone policy are dealt with under our disciplinary policy.
"At the extreme case, we deal with it under the suspension or expulsion policy.
"We take it to the full extreme and it's really time-consuming with mobile misdemeanors."
Mr Barwick said there are exceptions for mobile phone use, such as managing blood sugar for diabetes or having access to support networks for those struggling with mental health.
At Kelso High, phones have been banned for a number of years, with students using Yondr pouches.
Students slip their phones into the pouches as they enter school, the pouches are locked at the gate and they can be unlocked when students leave at the end of the day.
Kelso High principal Michael Sloan said the phone ban has made a significant difference to his students.
"The obvious difference is in the learning environment, where they're not being interrupted. It's very rare that children will have phones in class," he said.
"Equally important or even more important is the social impact. What we used to see was students with their heads down, looking at screens and not interacting with each other.
"What you see now on the playground is students talking, laughing and spending time with each other. I think that's the most significant social change of the result of the phones.
"There's a place for phones, but we're also trying to teach responsibility for balance and management."
Mr Sloan said even if the school was able to do so, there's "no way we could go back" to having mobile phones.
"I think it's a positive step that the Premier is going to implement this," he said.
"But like everything, the devil is in the detail. How are schools going to implement this and what resources will be available?
"Fortunately, we're well down the track and we use Yondr pouches."
South Australia, Western Australia, Victoria and the Northern Territory already have banned mobile phones in public high schools.
Mobile phones are already banned in NSW primary schools.
