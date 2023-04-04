Western Advocate
Home/News/Education

Mobile phones to be banned in Bathurst public high schools from term four, 2023

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
April 5 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST principals have welcomed the news that mobile phones will be completely banned in all NSW public high schools from late this year, but say their schools had already put rules in place to address the problem.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.