Western Advocate
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Big weekend for spectators, big weekend for the promotion of our city | Mayor's say

By Mayor Robert Taylor
April 6 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councillor Margaret Hogan, artist Danelle Bergstrom and mayor Robert Taylor at the opening of Afterglow at Bathurst Regional Art Gallery.
Councillor Margaret Hogan, artist Danelle Bergstrom and mayor Robert Taylor at the opening of Afterglow at Bathurst Regional Art Gallery.

THIS Easter long weekend will see the Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour return to Mount Panorama.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.