THIS Easter long weekend will see the Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour return to Mount Panorama.
I am looking forward to the excitement for drivers and spectators.
The coverage of the racing action will increase exposure for both the event and for the promotion of Bathurst and the Mount Panorama circuit.
It can only be of benefit for the event and the promotion of visitation to our city and the region.
THE school holidays are upon us once again.
There are many activities to enjoy with your children right here in our city by visiting the library, gallery or one of our museums during the holiday period.
The Australian Fossil and Mineral Museum still has the Dinostore exhibit, which is a great family-friendly display.
The exhibit is a dinosaur themed pet shop with plenty of information on how to look after a pet dinosaur.
There will also be an Easter egg hunt where visitors can look for the eggs on display within the museum for a chance to win a prize.
All the museums will be open over the Easter long weekend, April 7-10, with the exception of the National Motor Racing Museum, with access limited to Bathurst 6 Hour ticket holders.
AFTERGLOW is artist Danelle Bergstrom's first career survey and presents key works from the last 25 years of the artist's practice.
Bergstrom uses landscape and portraiture as vessels to navigate "human emotion, experiences and choices", where the artist paints what she feels, rather than what she sees.
Afterglow traces Bergstrom's own life as it is reflected in the overtures and undertones of her subjects, from major landscape paintings and portraits to intimate sketches and drawings.
I HOPE everyone has a wonderful Easter and has some time off to enjoy with family and friends.
If you are travelling over the long weekend, please take care on the roads and remember double demerits are in place from April 6 to 10.
