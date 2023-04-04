UPDATED: Service has been restored to Bathurst, Optus says

3PM UPDATE:
OPTUS says service has been restored to Bathurst and has thanked locals for their patience.
It comes after an Optus spokesperson said earlier this afternoon that the company was aware that some of its customers in the Bathurst region were "experiencing network coverage disruptions".
In a mid-afternoon update, an Optus spokesperson said service has now been restored to Bathurst "following a car accident that took out the power earlier this morning".
"We apologise to impacted customers and thank them for their patience while we worked to restore service," the spokesperson said.
EARLIER
OPTUS says its on-site technicians are working to resolve problems with the network coverage in Bathurst.
The Western Advocate contacted the telecommunications company after hearing reports of frustrations for mobile phone users in the city.
An Optus spokesperson told the Advocate on Tuesday afternoon (April 4) that the company is "aware that some Optus customers in the Bathurst region are experiencing network coverage disruptions".
"We apologise to impacted customers and thank them for their patience as our on-site technicians work to resolve this issue as soon as possible," the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said Optus "is committed to keeping our customers connected by providing the highest possible coverage across our network".
