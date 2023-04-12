Amanda Carter and Sarah Fairhurst are Jills of all trades, and masters of one: soap.
They're gardeners, lead light creators, woodworkers, teachers, and now, they can add successful business women to their list of accomplishments, after establishing their soap making business, Bespoke Soap.
Bespoke Soap not only creates and sells natural, hand made soaps in a variety of flavours, they also run soap making workshops, and will be attending the Bathurst Heritage Trades Trail on April 15 and 16.
At the Trades Trail, the duo will be providing live demonstrations of soap making, as well as a presentation on the history of soap.
There will also be a range of soaps for sale at the Trades Trail.
These soaps come in a wide variety of flavours, and also a cater for a span of different needs and requirements.
"We started off with just our general bars of soap, and they're the ones that we have the most different range of flavours," Ms Fairhurst said.
"Rose, geranium and patchouli would be one our most popular, and then we do a range of citrus flavours and lavender combined with things.
"Cedarwood is a really beautiful one, we have some spicy kind of ones like cloves or cinnamon. I make a nice Christmassy one, with ginger and cloves and star anise."
After developing a solid range of different soaps and scents, the duo then decided to attempt making soaps for different purposes, including a gardeners soap, which was concocted to assist those with a green thumb.
"The purpose of it is that it's cleansing and it's got pumice in it, to help exfoliate and get all the dirt and grime off your hands," Ms Fairhurst said.
Bespoke Soaps also stocks products recommended for mechanics, tradesmen, miners, and railway workers.
"The Grease Monkey soap has got pumice in it, and charcoal and peppermint, and it draws out dirt and impurities and foreign smells as well," Ms Carter said.
These soaps are stocked in a variety of local stores and businesses, as well as Airbnbs in both Bathurst and the Blue Mountains.
"They're also stocked at Churches Garden Centre, Enid's Emporium, Florence Grace Floristry in DeJorja, the Bathurst Visitor Information Centre, the Lead Light Window, and Highfields Garden in the mountains," Ms Carter said.
And The Lead Light Window, Studio and Gifts, just happens to be the location in which the soap making workshops are held.
These workshops teach people the soap making process, and allow for like minded people to come together and learn about the benefits of natural soap, all in a fun, welcoming environment.
"That's what's really lovely about the workshops, a lot of people come by themselves, or with a friend, or in groups, or as a mum and daughter outing," Ms Fairhurst said.
"And, I think the majority of people are interested in wanting to learn how to make soap that is better for the environment, or because they have skin allergies."
Workshop attendees are able to choose their own scents for their soaps, and at the end of the workshop, get to take home their very own creations.
They also get to take home soap-making kits, so that they can continue the craft in the comfort of their own homes.
The workshops run for three hours from the Leadlight Window Studio and Gifts on Stewart Street, and cost a total of $125 per person.
More information regarding Bespoke Soap can be found through the Palace Creations Facebook page.
