Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Jessie James Morgan in Bathurst Local Court for driving disqualified

By Court Reporter
Updated April 9 2023 - 3:59pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Outside of the Bathurst Courthouse building. File picture
Outside of the Bathurst Courthouse building. File picture

A MAN who drove during a five-year suspension period and while serving a community jail sentence has been told he has frustrated the court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.