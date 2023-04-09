A MAN who drove during a five-year suspension period and while serving a community jail sentence has been told he has frustrated the court.
Jessie James Morgan, 31, of Griffin Street, Mitchell, was convicted in Bathurst Local Court on March 22 after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified.
According to court documents, police were doing stationary roadside alcohol testing on Stewart Street in Bathurst about 9.15pm on November 18, 2022, when they stopped a white Holden Cruize.
Police asked the driver - Morgan - for his licence, who went on to say he didn't have it.
After police got his name and various details, a check in the RMS system found Morgan's Provisional 2 licence had been disqualified from June 7, 2021, to June 7, 2026.
During sentencing, Morgan's Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor, Mr Hollis, said his client - who was on an intensive correction order (ICO) at the time - had done 61.5 hours of community service work, which was an indication of the order working.
"It was a very stupid decision ... He was trying to help a relative," Mr Hollis said on behalf of Morgan.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis explained her frustration with Morgan, who the court heard has two young children.
"I am not impressed you broke the law so soon after being given an ICO. It is frustrating and seems ridiculous," Ms Ellis said.
Morgan was fined $1,500 and disqualified from driving for six months.
