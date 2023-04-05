CSU Mungoes have named who will be leading the way for their men's and women's teams on the field this Woodbridge Cup season as they look to both carve a path towards another pair of finals appearances.
It will be a busy season with the Mungoes for Sargent who was named as the club president earlier this year.
The captaincy announcements came as part of the CSU Mungoes season launch event on Saturday night.
"Our coach, Blake Armstrong, alongside the assistant coach, Blake Maher, had a captains announcement as a segment of the night," Sargent said.
"I was pretty happy to be named alongside Ryan. He's a good mate of mine since we've grown up together as well. That's really awesome.
"Ryan and I went to school together at Oberon. This is his first year at the club after coming across from Oberon Tigers. Partnering with him is a pretty special feeling."
Thompson comes across to the Mungoes after being a part of the Tigers' grand final run in 2022.
With what Sargent estimates as a "50-50" split between new and returning players, he said Saturday's launch night was a great occasion for building up club culture.
"It was a great night for all the fresh faces to come along and see what the club is about," he said.
"Training has been coming along really well for both the men's and women's teams. I know for the blokes this year we're looking pretty new and fresh and keen to go.
"Being a uni side we lose and gain a lot of players each year. I think we're being slept on a lot, so we're very keen to try and surprise a few teams this year and put ourselves on the map."
CSU locked in their coaches back in January, with Armstrong at the helm of the men's side and the pairing of Joe Fixter and Ike Eggleton coaching the women.
Farmillo will also be the women's club captain for 2023.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.