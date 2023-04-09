A drink-driving charge has been a cause for embarrassment for a 51-year-old woman, who has come out of the situation a better person, according to her solicitor.
Danielle Jane Long of Fish Parade, Gormans Hill, was convicted in Bathurst Local Court on March 22 after she pleaded guilty to mid-range PCA.
Court documents said police were doing random testing in the Gormans Hill area around 3pm on February 5, 2023, when they stopped Long in a white Nissan Navara.
Police went and spoke with Long, who gave a positive roadside reading for alcohol.
After she was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, Long told officers she had three glasses of wine between 12.45pm and 2.50pm on the day.
While in custody, Long gave a second positive alcohol reading of 0.092.
Long's solicitor, Mr Cain, asked the court during sentencing to consider a non-conviction for his client, given - in his words - Long was someone who would "never appear in court again".
"These are an incredibly embarrassing set of events for the defendant. Whilst a terrible thing, it has been a catalyst for real improvements," Mr Cain said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis decided against Mr Cain's suggestion, and said this was an opportunity for Long - who had begun to get mental and physical support - to accept responsibility and improve as an individual.
In addition to a conviction, Long was disqualified from driving for three months.
Once the suspension period is complete, she must have an alcohol interlock device installed in her vehicle for 12 months.
