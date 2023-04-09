Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Danielle Jane Long in Bathurst Local Court for mid-range PCA

By Court Reporter
Updated April 9 2023 - 11:07am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A police officer giving a driver a roadside breath test for alcohol. File picture
A police officer giving a driver a roadside breath test for alcohol. File picture

A drink-driving charge has been a cause for embarrassment for a 51-year-old woman, who has come out of the situation a better person, according to her solicitor.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.