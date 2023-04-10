ALCOHOL-fuelled breaches of a court order on two occasions have brought a woman's alcohol consumption into question.
Lesley Colleen Morrow, 53, of Rocket Street, Bathurst, was placed on a community correction order (CCO) after she pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on March 22 to two counts of contravening an apprehended violence order (AVO).
Police documents tendered to the court said on January 29, 2023, Morrow and the victim were at a Bathurst home together when they began to argue.
According to the victim, Morrow lashed out and hit him in the face, causing a bruise to his left cheek, before he retaliated and grabbed Morrow.
After police arrived, officers said they could smell alcohol coming from Morrow so, they asked if she had been drinking.
"I had one beer, but he [victim] allows me to have one beer every night," Morrow said to police, confirming a breach of her AVO.
On a separate occasion, police were called about 6.30pm on February 5, 2023, by the victim who said Morrow had been constantly calling his mobile phone and making threats.
Police said they went to a home on Pollock Street in Quirindi to speak with the victim about 45 minutes later, who said "it's just a misunderstanding".
A short time later, Morrow called Tamworth Police Station to report that she had been getting messages from the victim's relatives.
The court heard police made requests in regards to calls and texts, before the victim called a few days later (February 9) to make a statement.
Morrow was at a hotel room at the Colonial Inn in East Tamworth where police arrested her about the AVO breaches.
She was taken to Tamworth Police Station where she declined to be interviewed about the matters.
Morrow's Legal Aid solicitor, Mr Kuan, told the court his client was as much of a victim as a defendant, and said she was "significantly" drunk at the time of offending.
"She uses alcohol as a coping mechanism for things she has to deal with," Mr Kuan said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said she accepted Morrow "may well be a victim" too, but she ought to deal with issues outside of resorting to drinking.
"Alcohol seems to be a big issue, you need help [with that]," Ms Ellis said.
Morrow is on the CCO for 18 months.
