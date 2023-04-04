Western Advocate
It was a quiet week on the greens at Bathurst City and Majellan

By Newroom
Updated April 5 2023 - 7:51am, first published 6:00am
Ron McGarry was one of close to 40 bowlers who enjoyed a social game at Majellan last Saturday. Picture by Phil Blatch
BATHURST CITY

THERE was not much activity on the greens this week at Bathurst City.

