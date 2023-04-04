THERE was not much activity on the greens this week at Bathurst City.
Rain on Wednesday stopped any play, while Saturday was quiet with no championship games played.
So all that happened was social games. Here's how the week rolled:
Saturday, April 1
Game one, rink one: Kevin Miller and Joe Young defeated Bryan Bromfield and Jack Smith, who came in to make up the numbers.
Kevin and Joe got the jump over Bryan and Jack, scoring six shots in four ends.
Bryan and Jack came back, winning 11 shots in the next four.
It was all-square on 12-all after 12 ends, but Kevin and Joe put on a burst to take the win 23-18.
Game two, rink two: A close win by two shots went to Bobby Bourke and Bob Foster when they met Ray Noonan and Phill Murray.
In a game of two very different halves, Shorty and Phill leapt from the blocks and put 12 shots, (including a seven) on the board after four ends.
It meant they were comfortably in front, sitting on 19-9 after 14 ends.
However, Bobby and Bob then slowly made up the deficit until the 20th end when the score was 20-all. A two in the last end gave them the win.
Game three, rink three: Denis Oxley and James Nau beat John Archer and Nev Townsend 20-12, and were always in front.
From 12-4 after eight ends, they led 15-8 after 14, then 20-12 at the end.
Game four, rink five: Garry Hotham and Marg Miller had a good win over Alex Birkens and Bruce Rich.
Garry and Marg combined well, winning nine of the first 11 ends and putting fourteen shots on the board.
A five for Alex and Bruce reduced the gap a bit, but Garry and Marg finished the game with the score on 23-10.
Game five, rink six: Ian Schofield and Paul Rodenhuis combined well to defeat Norm Hayes and Annette McPherson.
A six in the first end had Scoey and Paul well away, but Norm and Annette had passed them by the fifth end.
Then the next three ends saw Ian and Paul add another seven shots to take the score to 13-7 after eight ends.
They held this lead to the end with the final score 23-16.
Game six, rink seven: Ron Cambey and Flynn Armstrong won well against Ian Shaw and Barry McPherson with a score of 22-12.
After the ninth end, Ronnie and Flynn were leading 9-2 and maintained their lead for the rest of the game.
The closest margin was three when the score was 13-10. A strong finish increased that to 10 shots.
By the Bowling Shark
THE week saw widespread rain affecting the greens on Tuesday and due to this, no social bowls were played.
Saturday was a different story with 40 social members taking on the almost idealistic conditions.
This is how the week rolled:
Rink one: Russ McPherson and Dave Josh lead from the 7th end against John Toole and Trevor Sharpham.
It was a close match throughout and either team could have won, but Team Josh prevailed, winning 21-18.
Rink two: Robert Rooke, Ron Hogan and Allan Clark had the lead by the eighth end (9-8) against Ron Hollebone, John Mackey and Dennis Harvey.
Team Clark allowed the opposition into the match with level scores on the 13th (12-all). Team Harvey going on to win 20-14.
Rink three: Terry Clark, Greg Hallett and Peter Drew were in the box seat by the eighth end, being 13-0 up against Ray Minogue, Greg Cross and Terry James.
Team Drew continued to lead the match throughout and went on to win easily, the final score being 23-9.
Rink four: Dick Graham, Jeff Adams and Noel Witney were up 16-11 by the 16th end against Robert Raithby, Peter Phegan and John Finlay.
Team Finlay was behind by five points on the second last end and won seven points on the last to take the win 22-20.
Rink five: Bob (Bill, Barry, Brian) Charlton, Danny Rochford and Hugh Brennan started well against Bill Mackey, Tim Pickstone and Mick McDonald.
But the wheels fell off for Team Brennan by the seventh end and it literally tried to play catch up for the remainder of the match, going down 21-11.
Rink six: Geoff Thorne, Andrew Moffatt and Paul Francis looked the goods against Ted Parker, Josh Roberson and Mick Sewell.
Team Sewell was that excited that they took the score card home for a keepsake, but we will never know why as they went down to Team Francis 24-15.
Rink seven: John Bosson, Phillipe Legall and Ron McGarry opened the scoring in their match against Greg Quartly Scott, Gary Cameron and Peter Hope.
The match was drawn on the fifth end at 5-all and from there Team Hope controlled the lead and took the win 29-14.
This wraps up a short week at the Majellan, so until next week, be kind to each other, see you on the green and stay frosty.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.