Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Eglinton Tennis Club president Kurt Booth praises players for their positivity

By John Bullock
Updated April 5 2023 - 12:18pm, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eglinton Tennis Club president Kurt Booth has been delighted with the way the summer competition has unfolded. Picture supplied
Eglinton Tennis Club president Kurt Booth has been delighted with the way the summer competition has unfolded. Picture supplied

SMILES, serves and smashes in a social setting - that's what this year's Eglinton Tennis Club's summer competition is all about.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.