SMILES, serves and smashes in a social setting - that's what this year's Eglinton Tennis Club's summer competition is all about.
With just one round to go before the grand final on April 22, president Kurt Booth has revealed just how impressed he has been by the way players have conducted themselves.
"It's great to see the players enjoying their tennis, win, lose or draw," Booth said.
"At the end of the day, we are not playing for sheep stations. It's not all about winning, it's about getting out there and having a go and enjoying the social aspect as well."
Last week's matches typified what Booth has witnessed. They were packed full of exciting tennis as players enjoyed themselves on court.
The first match saw Team Mocha of Matt Tree, Andrew Tree, Bailey Honeyman, Dan McLeay and Kath Wilkinson beat a depleted Cappuccino side of Percy Raveneau, Allyson 'iron lady' Schumacher, Jason Honeyman, Sarah Tree and Andrew Howarth nine sets to three, 63 games to 42.
The star players in this match were no doubt Wilkinson and McLeay for the winning side. They were the only two players out of the 10 involved to win all of their four sets.
Wilkinson turned back the clock, showing that a fortune favours the brave attitude is a good way to win matches.
She won her sets in stylish fashion - 7-5, 6-4, 6-1 and 6-1.
McLeay looked sharp too - he was totally focused and carved up his opponents. His crafty style of tennis did the damage in his 6-2, 6-3, 6-1, 6-1 sets wins.
The second match was a nail-biter which ended up in a draw between Team Flat Whites of John 'slugger' Bullock, Rod Schumacher, Kurt Booth, Paul Clancy and Toko Tari and Team Latte's Brook Lynch, Josh Dorman, Harry Dang, Robert Mack and James Meares.
At the end the tally read six sets and 60 games apiece.
Well folks, have a happy Easter and good hitting.
