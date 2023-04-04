Western Advocate
Angus McDonald has been named as coach of Central West Blue Bullettes

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
April 5 2023 - 9:00am
Angus McDonald (inset) will coach the Central West Thomson Cup side in 2023. Picture by NSW Country Rugby Union
He's helped lead the Dubbo to a Ferguson Cup title, but now Angus McDonald has been tasked with a mission to guide the Central West Blue Bullettes to a fourth straight NSW Country Rugby Union Championship title.

