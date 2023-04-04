He's helped lead the Dubbo to a Ferguson Cup title, but now Angus McDonald has been tasked with a mission to guide the Central West Blue Bullettes to a fourth straight NSW Country Rugby Union Championship title.
McDonald will form a formidable coaching staff with Matt Waterford returning as an assistant while fellow Dubbo co-coach Kieren Smith is also on board.
The side will be managed by Bathurst Bulldogs' Nicole Schneider - a player who has worn Central West colours.
They will be tasked with trying to guide Central West women to a fourth consecutive Thomson Cup, something McDonald believes is quite exciting.
"I think so," he said.
"It's a bit of a new squad and a freshen-up to see how we go.
"It's all new to be as well, we incorporate the southern competition which is good because I never get to see that or the other women's competitions around.
"I only usually see the Ferguson Cup, so it is exciting to see the other talents coming through there."
McDonald is now in somewhat of an ironic situation. Having co-coached Dubbo since 2020, the Roolettes mentor will now get the chance to coach Bathurst players - those which have battled his own for the title over the past three seasons.
The Central West Thomson Cup side have dominated the last three years with the likes of Bathurst duo Jacinta Windsor and Claudia McLaren and plus Dubbo's Janalee Conroy all starring at different points.
An experienced group has led the way in the forwards too, led by Bathurst's Mel Waterford.
With the Country Championships still months away, McDonald admitted this year's group could look a little different.
"I think they've won it the past two or three times," he said.
"They have done really, really well.
"Hopefully we can do the same, I think there are a few girls who have stepped away or hung up their boots.
"It gives the chance for a new side to come in, we had a trial at Boorowa the other day and went well, so it will be interesting to see what they can do at the champs."
As Central West's success has continued, the zone has begun to lose players to other higher level competitions.
Windsor is now playing for the NSW Waratahs in the Super W competition while McLaren has relocated to QLD and is part of the Reds' extended squad in the same tournament.
The likes of Lillyann Mason-Spice and Bec Smyth have played for the ACT Brumbies in previous seasons and McDonald is hoping we will see more Central West products making the leap forward over the next few years.
"It's great for the entirety of the zone to have quality girls," he said.
"We also have girls who have come in and started training at a young age now moving into the senior rugby plus getting opportunities at Central West carnivals.
"It's great for those young kids who are aspiring to get there to the likes of Jacinta, Bec and Lilly, it means they can become the next generation of players."
The Ferguson Cup draws have yet to be officially released, but it is expected matches will begin on April 15.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.