HAVING his children watch him make his Sydney first grade debut at what he calls 'the ripe old age of 39' - Jaden Ekert rates that moment as one the best of a hockey career already packed with highlights.
Though Ekert has won grand finals on a local, state and national level, picked up leading goal scorer awards and is about to jet out to New Zealand as an Australian representative, having his family watch him last Saturday night is something he'll never forget.
They got to see him line up at striker for the Norwest Strikers Hockey Club.
"Saturday night was pretty special, you don't think of things like that. Being the ripe 'ole age of 39 and being able to do that and have Eli and Evie there watching me, it's probably one of the coolest things I've done in my hockey career," Ekert said.
"Like I've played a lot of rep hockey, I've played for a lot of rep teams and played for my state and country a lot, but the kids haven't really been able to see that before because they haven't been old enough or understood it.
"Now with Evie being the freak kid that she is, she understands what Mum and Dad love to do and loves to be a part of it. Eli, he's just a happy go lucky dude, to have them there is pretty damn special."
Evie and Eli got to see their Dad score as the Norwest Strikers beat Manly 4-1 and while he said "I was on the post and just touched it in to be fair", the cheers were still loud and proud.
The special family moment in Sydney came because Ekert was after some match practice ahead of his latest representative duty.
He'll be playing for the Australian over 40 men's masters team in the Trans Tasman Series against New Zealand in Christchurch later this month.
Ekert has revealed he's planning to make more appearances in Sydney as well as he aims for an even bigger hockey moment.
"Because we go away at the end of the month, then we go to Perth for selection for the World Cup around August, I needed to play some sort of high level hockey," he said.
"With Premier League not starting until well after Easter, I needed some match time and game fitness. I had to make a decision for myself if I wanted to make the World Cup team.
"That's my number one goal, making that World Cup team."
Ekert, who played first grade hockey in Brisbane for years before moving to Bathurst, said he enjoyed the competitive environment of playing in Sydney.
However, his heart still rests with Bathurst club St Pat's and he plans to play Central West Premier League Hockey with them this season too.
"I would never leave my mighty Saints short that's for sure," Ekert said.
"I've had that discussion with Niel [Howard, coach] and Premier League will come first, Sydney will come second. If games clash I'll play here first, I won't go to Sydney.
"But because I go away for Australia, we fly out on the 25th of this month, I couldn't just train, I needed to be playing.
"If you are going to put a lot of time and energy into something, I don't want to stuff about. If you're going to train, you train full on and if you're going to play, you play to the best of your ability I guess.
"So I've signed up for the whole year with them [Norwest Strikers] which will be good, I loved it."
While Ekert was delighted to make his Sydney debut at 39, there are two younger Saints gaining experience in Sydney as well.
Oli Bestwick made his senior debut for Ryde Hunters Hills in Premier League 2 the same day. He shone in the midfield as his side posted a 4-0 win over Northern Districts.
Kade Anderson, who like Bestwick is still eligible for under 17s, made his senior debut for the same club.
He played in the Premier League 3 side which beat Northern Districts 6-0.
Ekert was delighted to see them rewarded with a senior debut given the hard work they have put into improving their hockey skills.
"It's brilliant to see Ollie and Kade down there too, it's good that the kids are having a crack at it," he said.
"A lot of people get deterred just by the travel, we live in a place that it takes time to get to places, that's just how it is, that constant travelling is the hard work that people don't see.
"But if you put the effort in you get the rewards and Ollie has done that and Kade is doing the exact same thing.
"If you want to go places, you've got to go to Sydney to get it done. That's where all the big coaches are and the best of the best play there. If you want to be seen and you want to get better, that's the best thing to do."
The Central West Premier League Hockey season is set to start on April 29, with the Saints men to meet Lithgow Storm in a grand final rematch.
