Jaden Ekert signs up for Norwest Strikers Hockey Club in a bid to earn World Cup selection

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
April 5 2023 - 2:00pm
Jaden Ekert was delighted his family was there to watch when he made his Sydney first grade debut for the Norwest Strikers Hockey Club. Picture by Phil Blatch
HAVING his children watch him make his Sydney first grade debut at what he calls 'the ripe old age of 39' - Jaden Ekert rates that moment as one the best of a hockey career already packed with highlights.

