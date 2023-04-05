UPDATED: Trains running again in Blue Mountains, but buses might supplement some services

12.50PM UPDATE
THE Transport Management Centre says trains are running again between Springwood and Katoomba on the Blue Mountains line after an incident requiring emergency services at Linden earlier today.
The centre says buses, however, may continue to supplement some services.
Passengers are asked to continue to allow plenty of extra travel time, listen to announcements and check information displays for service updates.
EARLIER
TRAINS aren't running through part of the Blue Mountains this morning.
The Transport Management Centre put out an alert at 7am on Wednesday (April 5) to say trains aren't running between Springwood and Katoomba "due to an incident requiring emergency services at Linden".
The centre said replacement buses were being organised but were not yet on site.
In a subsequent announcement, just before 9am, the Transport Management Centre said a limited number of replacement buses are now running on the line between Springwood and Katoomba.
The centre said passengers are advised to "delay their travel, consider alternative travel or catch a local bus service instead".
Passengers are also advised to allow plenty of extra travel time, listen to announcements and check information displays for service updates.
