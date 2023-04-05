Western Advocate
Double demerit points kicked in at 12.01am Thursday as road safety campaign gets underway

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated April 6 2023 - 3:33pm, first published 9:00am
Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell and Senior Constable Adam Southers (Chifley Highway Patrol) are reminding motorists double demerits will apply during the annual Easter long weekend holiday. Picture by Chris Seabrook
Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell and Senior Constable Adam Southers (Chifley Highway Patrol) are reminding motorists double demerits will apply during the annual Easter long weekend holiday. Picture by Chris Seabrook

FATIGUE, driver distraction, speeding and drunk and drug affected drivers will be the focus of police over the coming days as their statewide Easter Road Safety Campaign gets underway.

