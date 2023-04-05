FATIGUE, driver distraction, speeding and drunk and drug affected drivers will be the focus of police over the coming days as their statewide Easter Road Safety Campaign gets underway.
The annual operation kicked off at 12.01am Thursday and run over the Easter break, finishing at 11.59pm on Monday.
Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell from Chifley Police District said the campaign aims "to heighten public awareness to the associated factors related to road trauma".
"It's about highlighting the dangers of speeding, drink or drug driving and fatigue; the need to ensure all occupants are properly restrained and to ensure drivers are not distracted," he said.
Chief Inspector Cogdell said double demerit points would also be in place, also aimed at reducing the road toll.
He said NSW Police were doing everything they could to continue to move towards the goal of zero road fatalities.
And with rain and thunderstorms expected on Good Friday, he urged drivers to slow down and drive to the conditions.
"We don't want any fatalities or anyone injured on our roads. The loss of one life is one too many," he said.
"Police are going to be out in force.
"People can expect to see a high profile, high visibility presence on all our major roads, highways, in town and on rural roads."
And with the region's recent rainfall, he reminded drivers to use caution.
"Because of the extreme weather events we've had over this year throughout the state, there could be still damage to roads and road infrastructure that have yet to be repaired," he said.
"Please be aware of that and drive to the conditions.
"We will have more police out and about doing random breath and drug tests. They are out keeping people safe, getting drivers to their destinations and home again."
He reminded drivers to take sufficient rest breaks.
"And please be patient. There will be a lot of traffic on the road. Utilise the Driver Reviver stops on the routes you take."
He said there was no excuse for not stopping every two hours, even if it's just to get out of the car and take a quick walk around and stretch your legs.
