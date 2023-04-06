FORMER long-time Bathurst orthopaedic surgeon and current musician Roger Hargraves remembers seeing Greek five-piece Apodimi Compania for the first time.
"I've known of the band since the 1980s," he said this week.
"They formed in Melbourne - then the second-largest Greek-speaking city in the world! - and I saw them at a National Folk Festival in 1988, and was blown away.
"They relocated to Greece thereafter, and have made occasional return visits since.
"They were last here in 2017 and were one of the standout acts at that year's National Festival [which has been held since the early 1990s at Canberra].
"We got to know them, had the pleasure and privilege of sharing a gig with them, and we've kept in touch."
Apodimi Compania will be in Bathurst this month for a gig at the Victoria Hotel and Mr Hargraves is at pains to emphasise what a coup it is for the city.
"Apart from a house concert for another old friend on the South Coast, they're only playing capital cities and this year's National Festival on this tour," he said.
Mr Hargraves said he doesn't think Bathurst has ever hosted a "proper Rebetika/Greek trad band before, and certainly not of this calibre".
"As singers and instrumentalists, they're outstanding," he said.
READ ALSO:
And as for the music?
"This is real Greek folk music, drawn from all over the Greek world, including what they call 'Minor Asia' - Turkey, south of The Bosphorus," he said.
"Dances, love songs, songs of migration and displacement - all the joy and intensity that Greek culture embodies. Those who remember Zorba The Greek will have the idea.
"The band also play a fair bit of Rebetika - the music called 'The Greek Blues': soulful, and heartfelt, music of the urban poor and displaced, to ease their hard lives.
"So an Apodimi concert is a cultural, historical, and emotionally joyous experience."
Apodimi Compania will play at the Victoria Hotel on Friday, April 14 at 8pm and pre-booking is recommended.
Tickets are available at the Victoria Hotel website or on Eventbrite.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.