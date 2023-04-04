Dubbo Bulls FC will have a new-look leadership team in 2023 as they aim to return to the top of the Western Premier League.
Star striker Gareth Williams has been named captain of the club's Western Premier League (WPL) side while his deputies will be Alex Richardson-Bell and Hayden Williams.
The trio will team up with Scott Fox, who is returning to coach for the season which begins on April 15.
It was Fox who appointed Williams as captain, a position he is eager to get stuck into.
"I'm pretty excited, hopefully, it's a good season. We've got a few new faces this year so everyone is pretty keen to play."
Williams was one of the Bulls' best last year, netting 14 goals, more than any other player from Dubbo in the competition to finish equal third on the top-scorers list.
Richardson-Bell was no slouch in front of goal either, scoring 11 goals of his own and now the pair will be looking to lead from the front.
Taking over from Kobe Rapley, who has led the club for the past few seasons, Williams admitted he didn't get much advice from the outgoing skipper.
"Nope, not really," he said. "I've never really done it before, Fox just chose.
"I'm captain with Alex and Hayden as vice-captains which will be handy to have a bit of support.
Having finished last season in fifth, the Bulls were eliminated from the finals by Barnestoneworth United in the opening week of the knockout stages but were the only team from Dubbo to finish in the top six.
Back in 2020, the club won the WPL which was restarted the same year, having been in the hunt for the title every year since, making the Bulls will be one of the teams to be again in 2023.
Fox was unsure whether he would return early this year but is now locked in to return as head coach with Tim McLachlan once again assisting him for the season.
With a title in reach for the Bulls, Williams believes the group are in for a good season.
"Everyone is fairly committed which is good. Tim (McLachlan) is helping out Fox as well which will be good for us."
Bulls will take on Panorama FC in round one of the competition on April 15 in Dubbo.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.