MEMBER for Bathurst Paul Toole has retained his position as NSW Nationals leader after he saw off a challenge against him.
The NSW Nationals met on Wednesday (April 5) for the first time after the NSW Coalition's election loss and all leadership positions were on the table.
There had been speculation in the lead-up to the meeting that Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders would challenge Mr Toole for the leadership.
The Western Advocate has been told, however, that Mr Toole has retained the leadership.
Mr Toole has been leader of the NSW Nationals since late 2021, when the Member for Monaro John Barilaro resigned.
Former ABC Radio presenter Mr Saunders, meanwhile, was voted into the seat of Dubbo with a narrow margin in 2019 after sitting member Troy Grant retired.
Since being elected into office, he has served as the Minister for Agriculture and the Minister for Western NSW under Dominic Perrottet.
