Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime

Kurt Toole, of Sunbright Road, Kelso, sentenced to four years' jail after dealing drugs on parole

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated April 5 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Outside of the Bathurst Courthouse, where Kurt Toole was sentenced to four years' jail. File picture
Outside of the Bathurst Courthouse, where Kurt Toole was sentenced to four years' jail. File picture

A BATHURST man has been sentenced to his second period of prison time after he was busted on parole dealing cocaine and amphetamine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.