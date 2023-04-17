THE Probus Club of Bathurst held its annual changeover luncheon to welcome a new president and committee recently at Panthers Bathurst.
Outgoing president Richard Hurford inducted new president Ian Pellow as part of the formal proceedings and guests enjoyed a lunch.
The president's report on the past 12 months was presented, followed by the serving of dessert, tea and coffee.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
The event also included the presentation of year badges and some lucky door prizes.
Probus Club of Bathurst members and peers enjoyed the afternoon socialising and catching up.
A Western Advocate representative attended the luncheon and snapped some of the faces enjoying the day.
