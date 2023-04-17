Western Advocate
The Probus Club of Bathurst's changeover luncheon at Panthers Bathurst

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated April 17 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 3:00pm
THE Probus Club of Bathurst held its annual changeover luncheon to welcome a new president and committee recently at Panthers Bathurst.

