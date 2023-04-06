THE KELSO Community Hub was hopping with egg-citement on Wednesday, April 5, for the Easter Egg Hunt organised by Wattle Tree House.
The entire Kelso community was invited to come along to the event, as a way to connect with others and spend a day out under the sun.
Manager of Wattle Tree House Kristy Benham said that the central location of the Community Hub ensured it was the perfect place for people to come together.
"We're having an Easter gathering, not just for our clients, but for the whole community," she said.
"It's so central out here, so we figured we would have it out here and it's such a great space.
"Especially for people who might be stuck at home, this gives them the opportunity to get out and talk to people, and know they've got some support."
The day saw attendees participate in rock and T-shirt painting and biscuit decorating, and they were invited to have their faces painted by Happy Faces Galore.
After all the awesome artistic efforts, attendees were invited to enjoy a snag or a rissole from the free barbeque.
This was then followed by an appearance from the Easter Bunny, and the excellent surprise ensured that the hub came alive.
Big kids and little kids alike took the opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny, and feast on some of the delicious treats delivered in his Easter basket.
There were also a range of other treats available on the day, with an array of Wattle Tree House merchandise at hand for attendees.
There were bucket hats and caps, bags, drink bottles, wallets, hand sanitiser and sunglasses.
There were also Wattle Tree House information packs available on the day, and according to Ms Benham, these packs were an important addition.
"We love getting out and getting our name out there and helping people out," she said.
"It's important that people know what we are and that they know what our service is, because I think a lot of people don't know where to reach out to when they're in a crisis.
"It's really important for us to get our name out there so that they know that if they are ever in a crisis situation that they can go to Wattle Tree House."
The day was extremely successful, and Ms Benham said that there were more people in attendance than there were for past events of a similar nature.
