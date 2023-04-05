Western Advocate
Bathurst MP Paul Toole says it's an honour and privilege to be retained as NSW Nationals leader

By Matt Watson
Updated April 5 2023 - 6:14pm, first published 6:00pm
Paul Toole and Dugald Saunders at a regional communities summit in Dubbo last year. Picture by Jude Keogh.
MEMBER for Bathurst Paul Toole says one of his priorities will be holding the new "city-centric" Labor state government to account after he retained his role as leader of the NSW Nationals.

