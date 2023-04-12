Man assaults bartender after he refuses to serve his drunk friend

A MAN who assaulted two staff at Panthers Bathurst because they refused to serve his intoxicated friend has faced a Bathurst court.
Matthew Wayne Tobin, 32, of Austin Place, Eglinton, appeared before Bathurst Local Court on Wednesday, March 29, where he was charged with two counts of common assault.
Tobin pleaded guilty to both charges.
In police documents before the court, Tobin was with two people - a man and a woman - at Panthers Bathurst Leagues Club around 11.40pm on Saturday, September 24, 2022, where the two victims of were working.
Earlier in the night, the man came under notice by the first victim when buying alcohol.
Later that night, Tobin went to the bar and tried to purchase drinks for the group of three, but the first victim refused, due to Tobin's friend being too intoxicated.
The first victim explained this to Tobin, but the accused tried to prove that he didn't know who the drinks were for.
Tobin brought the victim down to the gaming area and pointed out who he was buying for them, but the first victim noticed the intoxicated man and still refused to serve the accused.
The accused defended his intoxicated friend verbally and then in frustration went up to victim one, grabbed him by the cheek aggressively.
"How about I rip that [expletive] piercing from your lip," Tobin told the first victim.
In fear, the first victim swiped his hand around, in order to remove the accused's hand from him, while he also tried to move back and get away from Tobin.
The accused continued to grab at his shirt but the intoxicated friend got in between the two parties, attempting to diffuse the situation.
The first victim then went and got his manager, the second victim in the incident.
The manager approached the accused and had a conversation, telling him that he and his friends needed to leave the premises.
"Call the cops if you want me to leave," Tobin said.
The manager dialled Triple Zero.
After a couple of minutes, the accused was convinced to leave by his intoxicated friend.
On the way out, Tobin made a comment to the manager and then lunged at him.
The manager told police he feared he would be hit.
The intoxicated friend had to drag Tobin out of the premises.
Police attended the scene around 12.30am on Sunday, September 25, gaining particulars off both victims, before they attended the accuse'ds address on Wednesday, October 9.
Tobin admitted to shoving and threatening the first victim but due to intoxication could not remember what happened with the second victim.
Tobin's solicitor Mason Manwaring told the court that his client is "well respected" and runs a successful business that employees over 100 people.
"He regrets his action and he's remorseful," Mr Manwaring said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis described the facts as "quite frightening".
For the two charges, Tobin was convicted and sentenced to a Community Correction Order for a period of 18 months to commence on March 29, 2023, and expiring on September 28, 2024.
Tobin is to also abstain from both alcohol and drugs for a period of three months, commencing on March 29, 2023, and expiring on June 28, 2023.
