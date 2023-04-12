Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Matthew Wayne Tobin, 32, convicted for two charges of common assault

By Court Reporter
Updated April 12 2023 - 12:19pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man assaults bartender after he refuses to serve his drunk friend
Man assaults bartender after he refuses to serve his drunk friend

A MAN who assaulted two staff at Panthers Bathurst because they refused to serve his intoxicated friend has faced a Bathurst court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.