Western Advocate
Home/Community/History

History night in Perthville Hall will feature stories, artefacts and photographs

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated April 7 2023 - 11:17am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perthville Development Group Inc secretary Garth Courtney, president John Trollor and committee member Neville Melbourne in character inside the Perthville Hall before the upcoming night of history.
Perthville Development Group Inc secretary Garth Courtney, president John Trollor and committee member Neville Melbourne in character inside the Perthville Hall before the upcoming night of history.

THERE'S a wealth of history in the village of Perthville, according to John Trollor, and that includes its changed name.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.