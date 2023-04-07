THERE'S a wealth of history in the village of Perthville, according to John Trollor, and that includes its changed name.
"Perthville wasn't called Perthville initially. It was called Perth," he said this week.
"Then all the post went to Perth and they felt they had to change the name, so it became Perthville in a roundabout sort of way."
Mr Trollor, the president of the Perthville Development Group, is one of those organising an upcoming history night in the Perthville Hall that will feature stories, artefacts and photographs.
And the reason for the evening?
"There's so much history and we need to start capturing it before we all start decaying much further," he said.
Mr Trollor said three local speakers, "people who have been in Perthville a long while", will talk about the village of their childhood.
On some tables around the hall, meanwhile, will be books and documents and photographs of old Perthville.
As well, "one of the people in the village is going to bring some artefacts in the form of old agricultural and farming tools" and there will be a PowerPoint presentation of old pictures of Perthville.
Mr Trollor said people might be surprised at some of the village's stories.
"We had a railway here at some stage. We had about 12 trains going back and forth," he said.
"This was a great hub for apples by the vast tonnage and cabbages and cauliflowers by the vast tonnage, all going by the rails to Sydney in early days."
Famous Perthvillians include the international cricketer and hockey player Brian Booth and the agriculturalist Sir Allan Callaghan, while Mary MacKillop was a notable visitor.
"And we have a lot of documentation of the books which have been written mentioning Perthville from the point of view of famous people being born here," Mr Trollor said.
"One of them was a book about a fellow called Edward Lynch who enlisted from here in the First World War, survived that, enlisted in the Second World War and survived that and became a school teacher. There are a couple of books written about him."
The evening at the Perthville Hall, on Thursday, April 13, will start at 7pm and there will be light refreshments afterwards.
"Hopefully we will have a series of history talks because there is a great deal to talk about," Mr Trollor said.
