CONVERSATIONS for a Brave New World is a new monthly program at 5.30pm Thursday at 2MCE.
Hosted by Dr Donna Bridges, Dr Clifford Lewis and Dr Sonja Maria and produced by the Gender Network (feminist, gender and queer studies) at Charles Sturt University, the program brings global, national and local issues about gender and sexuality to the Central West.
Each month, Conversations for a Brave New World will feature experts and scholars who converse about a diverse range of topics related to gender and sexuality.
This month's program highlights two experts discussing the problem of gender inequality in the Anglican Church in Australia.
After the 30-year anniversary of women's ordination in the Anglican Church, Reverend Wendy Pullin reflects on the barriers that she encountered on her journey to become a priest.
Nicola Lock, a lecturer of pastoral counselling and professional supervision in the School of Theology at Charles Sturt University, and counsellor in private practice, talks about barriers that still exist today for some women in the church.
Conversations for a Brave New World joins a slate of programs produced by Charles Sturt University academics including School of Information and Communication Studies (SICS) Radio and Changing the World with Charles Sturt University Researchers.
These informative and engaging programs showcase research and participation in our regional communities.
Tune in on 92.3 Bathurst, 94.7 Orange or 2mce.org. You can also catch up via our Listen on Demand page at 2mce.org.
RECENT TUNED IN COLUMNS:
TAKE 2MCE with you this Easter long weekend by downloading the Community Radio Plus app onto your smartphone.
You can stream us from wherever you are and stay up to date with a great range of locally produced community radio programming.
You can also listen to National Radio News on demand, the national news service for the community broadcasting sector produced right here in Bathurst.
From all of us at 2MCE, wishing you a Happy Easter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.