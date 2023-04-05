Western Advocate
Nathan Turnbull confirms On Deadline will contest the Queensland Derby

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated April 6 2023 - 9:35am, first published 9:30am
Nathan Turnbull's On Deadline and Amanda Turnbull's Fashion Icon produced an excellent sprint battle at the Bathurst Paceway on Wednesday night. Picture by Anya Whitelaw
AN express delivery to arrive On Deadline which confirmed a new Queensland date will be added to the schedule - that is what had Nathan Turnbull smiling on Wednesday night.

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

