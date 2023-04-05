AN express delivery to arrive On Deadline which confirmed a new Queensland date will be added to the schedule - that is what had Nathan Turnbull smiling on Wednesday night.
On Deadline, a three-year-old colt, won a sprint battle to claim victory by a nose at the Bathurst Paceway in a hot 1:53.8 mile rate.
That flying finish, which saw Nathan Turnbull edge out his sister Amanda Turnbull on Fashion Icon, confirmed that On Deadline is a a more than handy prospect.
There were some questions after a disappointing run in the Honouree Final on the closing night of Bathurst's Gold Crown Carnival which saw On Deadline finish more than 50 meters off the pace.
But having pulled up well from that run, then unleashing on Wednesday night, On Deadline will now be heading north for a tilt at the Queensland Derby.
"That was real good, I've been umming and ahhing what to do after Bathurst [Honouree Final], the track was so heavy and he had a gut-buster that night," Turnbull said.
"But the days after he was jumping out of his skin, so I said to the owner 'I think we'll press on from here'. The owner lives in Queensland, so I'd love to take him to the Queensland Derby and show him.
"It's probably a bit ambitious, he's probably not quite as good as them, but he can sit up and he's just as lethal when he leads.
"He showed that tonight, three-year-olds don't go too much quicker than that."
The speed was on from the get go on Wednesday, so rather than busting On Deadline out of barrier six to try for the lead, Turnbull opted to drift back and find a sit.
Ahead of him firstly last start winner Nifty Ronald led, then Bill Shannon kicked through underneath him to hit the front, then Amanda Turnbull punched forward with Fashion Icon.
Fashion Icon ($2), the horse that shaped as the main threat to On Deadline ($1.90 favourite), had the lead as the bell for the final lap sounded.
The tempo remained strong as a 27.5 seconds opening split was followed by sectionals of 29.7 and 28.1.
With 500m to go Fashion Icon began to pull away from his rivals - all but On Deadline that is.
Nathan Turnbull's colt had been travelling well one out and one back, but On Deadline had to motor to catch the leader.
Fashion Icon led into the home straight and with 150 to go, On Deadline was eyeballing him. The pair went stride for stride to the post, with the favourite pinching a narrow win.
It took On Deadline's record for Turnbull to nine wins from seven starts, the latest victory the fastest of his career thus far.
"I knew we were moving, he leaves the gate pretty hard but they were all just jetting, so that's why I tucked in. Then it looked like Amanda couldn't get to the front, so they were still trucking along," Turnbull said.
"Down the back, she just kept rolling along, well I hoped they were because I was flat out.
"I did think I got her, I was actually surprised it was only a nose, I thought I got her by half a head. But I couldn't shake her, I couldn't get rid of her.
"They're both nice three-year-olds, that horse actually beat him in a trial when they were coming up. The owner was devastated but I told him 'Don't be disappointed because he's a real nice little horse too'."
While Turnbull is still finalising exactly what races On Deadline will contest in the build up to the Queensland Derby on July 22 at Albion Park, Wednesday's effort makes him excited to see what the colt does next.
