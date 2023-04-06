Bathurst's best 11 of the 2022-23 BOIDC season

PUTTING together is Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket team of the season for Bathurst players for 2022-23 is a stressful exercise, given how many players produced excellent campaigns.
Bathurst teams might not have managed to reach the grand final this season but on an individual level there were so many big efforts week-to-week that it was difficult to keep up.
Thankfully, we have statistics to help us keep track of it all.
We saw Bathurst players walk away with the BOIDC player of the year and batting prizes, and several captains also earned themselves a place in our team of the season with the way they led by example.
Without further ado here's who made the cut.
SHOEMARK continues to be one of the most intimidating batters in BOIDC, once again putting up big numbers and peppering the boundary line of every ground he goes to.
His 628 run haul gave him the BOIDC's batting prize for 2022-23.
Shoemark struck three half centuries over the first four games of the season then hit triple figures for the first time with 115 in round nine against Centrals.
That would be followed up with two more centuries against the competition's eventual grand finalists, 131 against Orange CYMS and 102 against Cavaliers.
AS the BOIDC's player of the season recipient Brien was the first selection in this side.
No-one in this campaign proved harder to unsettle out in the middle than the Saints' big hitter.
Like Shoemark, Brien has also racked up three centuries but done so while nearly averaging 70.
The signs were there right from the opening round when Brien blasted 108 against Centrals, and he'd torture the same opponent later in the season with 102.
We've given Brien a bump up to opener here but he's adept at getting through the new ball, which he's had to do on multiple occasions this year.
BY Gardner's standards this was probably an average season for him.
Lots of players would love his overall season statline but the City Colts captain would probably tell you he still left runs out there throughout the season.
Gardner's efforts were much needed during a season where the Colts middle order didn't quite reach the standard that they'd set themselves.
He picked up a well deserved unbeaten century in the penultimate round against Bathurst City to keep his side's faint finals hopes alive, and prior to that he hit 74 against Orange City.
THE lowest score Ryan got out for this season was 15.
It goes to show how well the Saints captain builds his way into an innings, an approach that landed him with a treble of half centuries this season.
Ryan's five unbeaten innings played a big role in his sizeable batting average.
Since Ryan also managed to guide his St Pat's side into the finals, thanks to their late-season push, we've also given him the captaincy in our team of the season.
The continued strength of the Saints - even with a depleted bowling lineup this season - is a testament to his work as skipper.
RUGBY Union's top scoring batter of the season was no slouch with the ball either.
Qureshi might not have got the century he deserved this season but he was a model of consistency with the willow as he found six half centuries in BOIDC, and added a Bonnor Cup 50 to that as well.
On just one occasion Qureshi failed to come away with at least one wicket.
His best performance came in a 4-43 effort early in the season against Orange City, and he began things with 3-17 against Bathurst City.
SLATTERY continues to be an all-round weapon season after season for the Saints and shows no signs of slowing down.
His 296 runs and 24 wickets strike a perfect balance between bat and ball, and he's been called upon to deliver with both as the Saints made their push for finals cricket.
He had a big performance with the ball against Centrals with a pair of four wicket hauls and with the bat he started his season with 101 against the same opponent.
Slattery was unlucky not to add another 50-plus BOIDC score to that but he made a stack of solid starts with the bat across the season.
HAVING one top-tier all-rounder isn't enough for Rugby Union.
If Qureshi filled the batting all-rounder spot for Rugby then Macpherson can take the bowling one.
His 29 wickets at an average of 13.1 are the figures that rival the very best bowlers in the competition, but the fact that he can score runs on top of that make him a valuable talent.
He struck 76 for Rugby in the elimination semi-final win, hit 132 against Orange City earlier in the season and scored another half century against ORC.
Macpherson took 6-51 against Centrals and had another five wicket haul (5-12 from five) in a memorable game against the Tigers.
ONLY Kyle Buckley (30) took more wickets than Rogerson this season.
The City Colts paceman has battled his share of injury woes in the past but those look to be well behind him now as he marks himself as one of the toughest bowlers to face in BOIDC.
On seven occasions this season Rogerson picked up three or more wickets in an innings.
His best figures of the season came in round nine when he took 5-26 against Centrals.
TAKE your pick of any member from the ORC bowling attack - one of the competition's finest - to take this spot.
We're going to give it to Tim McKinnon, who took his bowling to another level this season.
His big highlight was when he put Cavaliers in the torture chamber with efforts of 6-18 and 3-7 across two innings in their mid-season encounter.
Prior to that game he'd picked up a pair of three wicket hauls against Bathurst City and Orange City, helping the Tigers assert themselves towards the top of the table at the time.
McKinnon would no doubt tell you that teammates Jacob Ryan, Tait Borgstahl and Hugh Parsons deserve this spot over him but his stretch through the middle of this season gets him the nod.
NO bowler from either Bathurst or Orange enjoyed a bigger game this season than what Henderson had against Orange City in round 12.
His figures of 9-23 were a club record, and a high point in another great season opening the attack for Colts in a strong 1-2 punch with Rogerson.
But it wasn't just one game skewing the statistics for Henderson.
After going wicket-less through the first two games he never went a game without a dismissal for the rest of the season in any format - 17 straight innings over BOIDC and Bonnor Cup games.
THE winner of BOIDC's 2021-22 bowling award had another stellar season with the Saints.
And that sort of effort was needed to lead around a bowling unit that had been left depleted by the departure of several key members.
Fearnley managed to take a wicket more than last season's tally while doing so at only a slightly worse average, showing that he's still a player that any team's attack would love to have.
He picked up three separate four wicket hauls throughout the season including a crucial 4-44 in the Saints' last round victory over ORC.
TAKE a peek at that batting average.
Not many in BOIDC can match that effort while also being a dual threat with the ball.
His 322 runs were a team-high for the Tigers and he was fourth on the wicket takers list for his side.
Even coupling together a Bathurst 2nd XI team of the season was a difficult prospect.
There were still several players who had great seasons that we had to leave out of this side as well.
We're sure that this group right here would still trouble any first-string district team across the region.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.