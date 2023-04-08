HAVE you heard about 15-minute cities?
This is an urban planning concept whereby almost everything you need - shops, schools, parks, leisure options, healthcare - are deliberately sited within a 15-minute walk or bike ride of anyone in the area.
This used to be pretty much normal, before massive centralised shopping centres and multi-lane freeways came along.
But the days of corner shops and smaller schools, of not having to get in the car for everything, are mostly over.
The 15-minute city concept is an attempt to deliberately bring back the convenience of living as it used to be.
RECENT ECO NEWS COLUMNS:
There are a lot of advantages to this. You don't use the car as much, so your carbon footprint is lower.
You may be able to have only one car instead of two or three - good for the climate and good for your health, and your pocket.
Melbourne has embraced the idea, but they've changed it to "20-minute neighbourhoods".
They aim to:
This is not about making you walk or cycle.
But as you might expect, the conspiracy theorists jump up, spreading lies like "you won't be allowed to use your car", "you'll need a permit to go out of your zone" and "they're soon to become digital ID facial recognition zones".
All untrue, but as Brent Toderian, former chief planner of Vancouver in Canada, says: "They know that the more outrageous the lie, the more attention it gets over the rational truth."
Ironically, this concept is about giving you more choices, not limiting them.
I think Bathurst is halfway there, with decent shopping centres, some with chemists and medical practices, and reasonable bus, train and air services easily accessible.
But, notwithstanding the council creating cycle parking points, those who cycle are not that well catered for, and most footpaths are off-limits to cyclists.
I searched for "Cycleways" and even just "Bicycle" on the council website - nothing.
In Bathurst, the car is king. Come on, Bathurst Council, lift your game here!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.