DENISON COLLEGE Kelso High Campus was a wash with colour on Wednesday, April 5, when staff and students dressed in Hawaiian shirts to celebrate the end of term.
The day was organised by semi-retired teacher Hans Stroeve, who works teaches at the college every Wednesday, and never fails to wear his Hawaiian shirt.
"Prior to my retirement from full-time six years ago, we used to have Hawaiian shirt days all the time ... so I just wanted to get it going again for a bit of fun," Mr Stroeve said.
"I wear a Hawaiian shirt every Wednesday when I come to work."
The fun couldn't have come at a better time for staff and students, who, coming towards the end of term, were all feeling a bit deflated and fatigued.
"It's been a long term, eleven weeks, and we're starting to come into winter, and people are starting to feel a bit down," Mr Stroeve said.
"This just helps to brighten the day. Everyone should dress up in a Hawaiian shirt, it brightens life."
Something else that brightened the day for Mr Stroeve, was when he heard through the grapevine, that a local stockist of Hawaiian shirts was sold out of the product, thanks to Kelso High.
"I went to the co-op yesterday and one of the women there has a daughter that goes to Kelso High, and she said 'so you're the man who sold out Hawaiian shirts in town," he said.
Year 10 student Sophie Lindsay was one student who contributed to the Hawaiian shirt shortage, as she was keen to use the day as a means to express her personality, and get through the end of term blues.
"I like being able to wear something different to normal school clothes and seeing everyone express their individuality and Hawaiian shirt day joy," she said.
"This way the days aren't always the same, and people get excited, and get to experience different things, and there's a uniqueness to each day, rather than it being same-old, same-old.
"And at the end of the term, people get burnt out, and they get tired of school, so adding something interesting like Hawaiian shirt day just brings everybody's mood up to help get through the last few days."
Sophie expressed her thanks to staff for organising the day, and wished them all a happy, peaceful break over the holidays.
She also said that she was looking forward to the Easter break, and coming back to school feeling rested and motivated for the rest of the year.
