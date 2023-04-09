The local 8 Hour Procession was run by the Bathurst Eight Hour Association and a number of sub-committees such as the General Committee, a Sports Committee, Procession Committee, a Social Committee and Dance Committee.
There were also a number of assigned jobs such as ticket sellers and ticket takers. Then there would be the race officials and judges of the foot racing, starters and handicappers.
There were also bicycle officials and associated judges.
IN NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
Processions would have a "marshal of the procession" appointed who was responsible for organising the order of the procession and sending them on their way. The Bathurst Mounted Police would usually lead the parade.
Most of the banners and signs used in the procession would be sent up from Sydney and the suburbs on the steam train.
Invariably, the finest banner of the Sydney society was generally one of the great features of the procession and its attractiveness was always admired by onlookers.
The Bathurst committee was under a real obligation for the loan of this symbolic ensign of the great movement.
Organisers were always keen for fine weather as rain or gusty winds could ruin the outdoor spectacle (though it would go on regardless).
If the weather was good, the streets thronged long before the start of the procession, and all the best positions for viewing were occupied by members of the public.
Often the day would be a one-day or half-day public holiday, with all businesses in Bathurst closing for the occasion.
There were many who would labour diligently for several weeks to bring about the result.
Many of the business places around Bathurst would be decorated with flags and mottos which gave the town a gala aspect.
The Bathurst Town Band (under Sam Lewin), the Salvation Army Band and the Model Band would take part, as would visiting bands from towns such as Lithgow and Orange.
Senior and junior cadets were always included in the day's procession. A good muster would show up on the day, which allowed them to display a fair degree of their soldierly precision.
Other Eight Hour Banners, along with delegates from other towns, travelled from Sydney, Dubbo, Lithgow, Orange, Wellington and Mudgee.
There were usually colourful banners representing butchers, carpenters, bricklayers, chimney sweeps, plumbers, blacksmiths, printers, railway employees, draymen, carriage builders, bootmakers, dairymen, tailors, bakers, brickmakers and carters' union and more.
The traditional sports program was held at the conclusion of the procession and was carried out with promptness.
It usually included foot-racing, bicycling contests, pillow fights, woodchopping and sawing competitions.
One of the bands would play popular tunes during the afternoon, helping to increase the pleasure of the occasion.
The Ladies' Committee usually had charge of the refreshment stall, while local businesses bid for the fruit stall.
The publican's booth provider also bid for the privilege. The latter could be a boon if it was a nice hot day with the showground's dusty atmosphere.
A luncheon was usually provided for upwards of 60 men, which was catered for by a Bathurst café.
Members of the committee and important visitors from out of Bathurst could join in the edibles. The mayor and state members were also invited to the event.
A luncheon chairman would be appointed, who would announce the toast-making, make any special announcements and propose the toast to the "The King, Queen and Country", which would be drunk with enthusiasm.
A banquet and concert was held some time in the evening, usually in the showground pavilions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.