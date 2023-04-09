Western Advocate
Our History

They took pride in their procession that showed the power of eight hours | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
April 9 2023 - 5:00pm
Getting ready for the 8 Hour Procession in 1908.
OUR photo this week shows two dressed-up young men standing on their horse-drawn wagon as they pose for the camera before taking part in the 8 Hour Procession in 1908.

The local 8 Hour Procession was run by the Bathurst Eight Hour Association and a number of sub-committees such as the General Committee, a Sports Committee, Procession Committee, a Social Committee and Dance Committee.

