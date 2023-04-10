THE Royal Bathurst Show is fast approaching and a staple at the annual event is the Young Woman Ambassador competition.
Formally known as the Royal Bathurst Showgirl, the competition provides young women in the region with an opportunity to showcase their knowledge and contributions to the community, learn important life skills and meet new people.
Registrations for the event close on Friday, April 14, and competition steward Vicki Wilson strongly encourages anyone interested to apply online.
She said she would love to see up to around eight young women participate in the event.
"It's a wonderful way of networking and meeting other young women," Ms Wilson said.
"We always in the past had about eight to 10 young ladies, one year I had 12, but with COVID we've struggled to get our numbers back up.
"So we would like to see this year more girls put up their hands for this wonderful competition."
The competition is open to young women aged 18 to 25 - depending on what month their 25th birthday falls - and has seen a number of girls go through who have then gone on to achieve some great things.
From working in media, to starting their own businesses, past competitors have all learnt important skills that have helped them in their careers.
The 2021 winner Laura Van Uum is now the media and communications officer for Bathurst MP Paul Toole.
Ms Van Uum said she really enjoyed her time in the competition and she encourages every young woman in the region to register.
"The aim of this competition is to recognise young women in our region doing great things in their career and for their community, and to develop their skills to become a leader and advocate for young women living in regional and rural areas," Miss Van Uum said.
"From my experience I was able to explore more of regional NSW, travelling to shows and developing my leadership and networking skills that I now use every day in my career.
"There is no prerequisite to apply, this program welcomes women from all walks of life with passion for any industry - not just agriculture."
For anyone interested in applying, an information night will be held at The Family Hotel on Tuesday, April 11, from 6pm to 7pm.
Ms Wilson will be there to answer any questions and urges those interested in the competition to come along.
No bookings are required.
