Have a browse and a bite to eat at the markets in the villages

TWO of the Bathurst region's most picturesque villages will be holding markets on Easter Saturday.
The Hill End Community Markets at the historic Royal Hall will feature clothing, craft, art/photography and local honey, along with tables of bric-a-brac, and money raised will go to local causes.
The markets will be held from 9.30am to 4pm on Saturday, April 8.
Not far away, the Sofala Country Markets will be held from 10am to 2pm on Saturday, April 8 and will feature cakes, soft drinks, hot dogs, breads, salami, candles and craft.
For more information on either event, visit the Bathurst Region website.
