Car rolls down hill and crashes through fences in Kelso, Bathurst

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated April 6 2023 - 3:22pm, first published 12:00pm
POLICE suspect a mechanical problem might have been the cause of an incident in Kelso in which a car rolled down a hill, smashed through a number of fences and hit the side of a house.

