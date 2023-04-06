POLICE suspect a mechanical problem might have been the cause of an incident in Kelso in which a car rolled down a hill, smashed through a number of fences and hit the side of a house.
The incident happened in residential Graham Drive in a suburban area off Gilmour Street.
Police say they were called to Graham Drive at about 9.30am on April 6, 2023 after a silver Kia Rio travelled down the road and finished up against the side of a home.
No-one suffered any injuries as a result of the incident, and the car was towed from the scene at about 10.20am.
A NSW Police spokesperson said an investigation is underway into a potential mechanical problem with the vehicle.
