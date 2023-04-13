Western Advocate
John Winston Thivy, 54, convicted for drive motor vehicle during disqualification period and possess prohibited drug

By Court Reporter
Updated April 13 2023 - 2:12pm, first published 2:00pm
Disqualified driver was also caught with cannabis
A MAN who was caught with cannabis in his pocket while driving during a disqualified period has been convicted.

