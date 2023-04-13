Disqualified driver was also caught with cannabis

A MAN who was caught with cannabis in his pocket while driving during a disqualified period has been convicted.
John Winston Thivy, 54, of Stewart Street, Bathurst, appeared before Bathurst Local Court on Wednesday, March 29, where he represented himself.
He was facing charged of driving a motor vehicle during disqualification period (second offence) and possess prohibited drug, and pleaded guilty to both charges.
In police documents before the court, police sighted Thivy driving a Holden Commodore along Rankin Street, Bathurst, on Friday, February 17, 2023.
Police activated their lights and sirens and Thivy pulled over.
When questioned in relation to driving, Thivy told police, "Yes, I am currently disqualified and I get my licence back next month."
Police asked him if he knew he was disqualified.
"Yes, I do," the accused said.
Thivy was subjected to a random breath test which produced a negative result.
Police suspected Thivy had in his possession or within the vehicle a prohibited drug.
Thivy told police that he had some cannabis buds in his pocket, which police located in his left pocket, wrapped in foil.
"Sorry, I have a bit of pot on me chief," the accused told police.
The cannabis weighed 4.42 grams.
For the charge of drive motor vehicle during disqualification period (second offence), Thivy was disqualified from holding a driver's/rider's licence for 12 months from March 29, 2023.
He was also sentenced to a Community Correction Order for a period of two years to commence on March 29, 2023.
The order requires Thivy to subject himself to supervision by a Community Corrections Officer at Bathurst Community Corrections District Office and to abstain from drugs for a period of three months.
For his charge of possess prohibited drug, Thivy was handed a $400 fine.
"I've been kind to you, be kind to yourself," Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis told him.
