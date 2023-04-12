Three hours of power: High school students enjoy putting their creativity on display

THE Neighbourhood Centre (TNC) recently held a five-week program, Thinking Differently With Art, with some selected local high school students.
The specially designed course was held at TNC's Community Room, which provided an ideal space for the group.
For three hours each Monday, the students had the opportunity to develop their own artistic potential, talent, and creative experience while they drew and painted using a variety of materials.
Led by Melody Bland, and supported by TNC volunteers, each session provided opportunities to explore different facets of creative experience: how to deal with creative and artistic challenges, how we respond when things don't work as planned, and the difference between what we see and what we know and how to express it.
Each week the participants' artworks were added to their display on the walls in the foyer at TNC.
This gave the students, visitors and staff the opportunity to enjoy viewing their charcoal sketches, drawings and watercolour paintings as well as their oil and soft pastel works.
Having their works on public display generated quite a bit of excitement (sometimes mixed with an element of surprise) at just how good their works looked when presented in this way.
They clearly enjoyed discussing their observations together while praising each other's works.
"It was a pleasure to work with a group of students who were so engaged, respectful, and clearly pleased with the results of what they learnt each week," Melody said.
The school teacher thought the program was "very worthwhile in being able to cater to the needs of our students through a positive learning platform".
"Melody was approachable and was very reassuring and encouraging towards the students. The work the students produced created great confidence and accomplishment and you couldn't wipe the smiles off their faces showing their peers," the teacher said.
How wonderful when you hear students say "this program was great as I really find art calming and I love coming to schools Mondays so we can go" and "I loved learning through art and I have tried some of the stuff we learnt at home with my siblings".
To find out about activities and programs delivered through The Neighbourhood Centre, call on 6332 4866. Alternatively, visit www.binc.org.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.